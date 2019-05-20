Skylight’s ‘Kiss, Me Kate’ Delivers Madcap Play Within a Play

× Expand Photo Credit: Ross Zentner

Written by Sam and Bella Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the Tony Award-winning Kiss Me, Kate revolves around a production of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and was inspired by the quarreling of real-life actors with Wisconsin ties Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Simple, eh? Kiss Me, Kate is the final production for Skylight Music Theatre’s artistic director Ray Jivoff, although he will stay involved with the company in various capacities after he leaves his full-time position. Its fast-moving, overlapping storylines dig into ego, artistic temperament and sexual politics. Or you can simply enjoy the slapstick comedy.

Ross Zentner

Andrew Varela plays Fred Graham, the multitasking director and producer also set to star as Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew. His co-star, ex-wife (and Hollywood star) Lilli Vanessi (Rana Roman), is set to play the shrewish Katherine. Beyond their verbal jabs, it is obvious they carry a torch for each other. Yet Graham has designs on young actress Lois Lane (Kaylee Annable), playing Shrew’s Bianca, while Vanessi is engaged to Gen. Harrison Howell. When Vanessi mistakenly receives flowers and a note meant for Lane (sent by Graham), her ire erupts both on and off stage, and she threatens to leave the production. Yet earlier, it seems Lane’s boyfriend (a dancer in the production) had signed Graham’s name to an IOU. When gangsters show up to collect, Graham denies knowing about the debt. But the wheels turn, and he cunningly realizes this as a way for the thugs to “persuade” Vanessi to see the production through.

“Too Darn Hot,” the sweltering number that opens the second act, showcases the vocals of Sean Anthony Jackson as well as the athletic dancing of the ensemble. The eventual appearance of the general reveals a past fling with Lane, though nothing ever comes of it as the boss behind the IOU seems to have met his demise, and the note is declared null and void and is ripped up. In nearly every appearance as the uncouth, bumbling gangsters, Doug Jarecki and Kelly Doherty steal the scene for artfully butchering the English language. They even going so far as to work themselves as characters into Shrew. Their number “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” is great.

Through June 16 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.