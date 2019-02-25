'Small Craft Warnings,' the Melancholic Tale of a Found Family

A run-down bar along the southern California coast, impressively rendered in Off the Wall’s small blackbox theater, serves as the scene for one of Tennessee Williams’ lesser-known plays. Small Craft Warnings is a kaleidoscope of emotions, going from monologue to monologue and peeking into the dark depths of human psyche. It is a play about love, but it is mostly a play about loneliness, fear of abandonment and, despite everything, fear of getting attached.

Monk (Robert Hirschi) is a bar owner genuinely fascinated by the lives of his regulars. Among them: Doc (Mike Pacaro), an alcoholic doctor who lost his right to practice medicine; 47-year-old loser Steve (Nathan Danzer); and the wayward Violet (Jenny Kosek), promiscuous and recently homeless. Leona Dawson, a middle-aged and exuberant beautician, ties all the characters together by barging into everyone’s life. Marilyn White, who plays Leona, is delightful to watch; she steals the show every second she spends on stage, ranging from heartwarming tenderness to heart-wrenching sadness.

Small Craft Warnings depicts a found family, common in LGBTQ fiction, but this family is dysfunctional and falling apart before our very eyes. As a gay playwright, Williams included many queer aspects to this work, including a mismatched gay couple, Quentin (James Strange), who is old and jaded, and Bobby (Jake Russell), young and desperately hopeful. Inspired by them, Leona reminisces about her late gay brother. Another character, Bill (Max Williamson), an unashamed homophobe who is out to beat up faggots, ties up the cast.

Director Dale Gutzman staged a surprisingly efficient show, using intradiegetic music from the bar’s jukebox to accompany the constantly moving actors. Despite spurs of action and laughter, the play keeps a steady, rather slow rhythm, focusing on introspection and dialogue. It gives each character time in the limelight and character development, directing the viewers’ attention expertly so other characters disappear in the background when they are not needed. The result is a deeply melancholic performance.

Through March 3 at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells. For tickets, call 262-509-0945 or visit offthewallmke.com.