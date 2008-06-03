In addition to the upcoming Combat Theatre show that Bunny Gumbo is opening and closing this weekend, there’s an independently produced show running this weekend only at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

June 5-8 Deborah Clifton (longtime member of the late, great Theatre X) and Peggy Hong (the poet) present a piece entitled Small Pieces Fly To Heaven. It’s a look at the five year-old Iraq war and its effect on both American and Iraqi women. The show uses poetry, movement and performance to draw together blogs by Iraqi women, memoirs of women serving in the US Military and interviews with women in the states. Sounds interesting . . . for more info call the box office at the Off-Broadway Theatre at 414-278-0765