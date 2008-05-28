Small Town, Big Heart

×

Foryoung Percy Talbott and the folks of Gilead , Wisconsin life is not a physicaljourney out of the small town. In their case, it’s a new way of looking at lifewithin as they rediscover all that’s good about their close knit community. Ittakes an outsider like Percy to show the insiders where the dormant joys lieburied, waiting to be rediscovered.

Andlife in Gilead centers around The SpitfireGrill, the homey diner crossro ads where everyone knows, or tries to know, one another’s business. Based on the1996 film of the same name, the stage musical version tells the story ofTalbott, newly released from prison, who chooses the town based on pictures shesaw in magazines while serving time.

There’sthe sheriff with the soft heart, the busy-body post mistress, the stay-at-homewife who yearns for more while her husband tries to figure out his life sincethe quarry closed. And the Grill’s owner, the tough, feisty independent Hannah,an elderly woman with her own secrets.

Atfirst, the community rejects the outsider Talbott, especially given her convictstatus. But as she earns her keepand their trustwhile helping to run theSpitfire Grill when Hannah is injured, prejudice gives way to acceptance.Everyone at The Spitfire Grill finds their own way back to self-discovery and abetter understanding of themselvesand what matters most in this life.

Wisconsin natives James Valcq, a mainstay at the Skylight for manyyears, and the late Fred Alley wrote the book, music and lyrics (Valcq himselfconducted the orchestra last opening weekend).It’s an eclectic score, filled with folk and country songs underscoredby accordions, mandolins and guitars.The staging, directed by Skylight Artistic Director Bill Theisen, iswell paced, as are the songs, which test the ranges of the various actors attimes, despite strong voices.

KatyBlake shines in the role of Percy, as if tailor made for the seemly innocentyoung woman who turns out to be wise beyond her years.She balances a defensive cynicism with a newfound exuberance for lifeand freedomand the effect is infectious on thosearound her. As Hannah, Leslie Fitzwater plumbs the depths of this enigmatic,tough survivor, letting the layers peel back as the show progresses, allowingHannah’s inner good and kindness to blossom once again. The rest of the castshines as well, from Tony Clements as the sheriff with a soft spot, toElizabeth Moliter’s role as Shelby ,the repressed wife who finds freedom of her own. Steven Koehler, Becky Spiceand the silent visitor, Michael Pocaro, round out the solid ensemble.

At TheSpitfire Grill, regulars get a lot more with their meals. It’s a lifechanging experienceand ultimately, a fulfilling one.