Small Town, Big Heart

Foryoung Percy Talbott and the folks of
Andlife in
There’sthe sheriff with the soft heart, the busy-body post mistress, the stay-at-homewife who yearns for more while her husband tries to figure out his life sincethe quarry closed. And the Grill’s owner, the tough, feisty independent Hannah,an elderly woman with her own secrets.
Atfirst, the community rejects the outsider Talbott, especially given her convictstatus. But as she earns her keepand their trustwhile helping to run theSpitfire Grill when Hannah is injured, prejudice gives way to acceptance.Everyone at The Spitfire Grill finds their own way back to self-discovery and abetter understanding of themselvesand what matters most in this life.
KatyBlake shines in the role of Percy, as if tailor made for the seemly innocentyoung woman who turns out to be wise beyond her years.She balances a defensive cynicism with a newfound exuberance for lifeand freedomand the effect is infectious on thosearound her. As Hannah, Leslie Fitzwater plumbs the depths of this enigmatic,tough survivor, letting the layers peel back as the show progresses, allowingHannah’s inner good and kindness to blossom once again. The rest of the castshines as well, from Tony Clements as the sheriff with a soft spot, toElizabeth Moliter’s role as
At TheSpitfire Grill, regulars get a lot more with their meals. It’s a lifechanging experienceand ultimately, a fulfilling one.
The production runs through June 15 at the