A Smattering of Work By Local Playwrights

There are a number of elements that absolutely must be present in order for a city to maintain a sustainable, substantially diverse theatre scene. Chief among them is the cultivation of work by local playwrights. These next couple of months, a series of shows open featuring new work by local playwrights. Here’s a quick glance at what’s already onstage and what’s ahead:

In Tandem’s exceedingly enjoyable production of UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven’s Stuck continues through March 14th. The thoughtful comedy features some really great performances by Doug Jarecki, Karen Estrada, Alison Mary Forbes, Libby Amato, Nicholas Harazin and newcomer Leia Espericueta.

March 11th,

local theatre duo Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson unveil their latest with Theatre Gigante. Simone Ferro, Kralj and Janet Lilly play The Three Other Sisters in an adaptation of a traditional Montenegran legend about three sisters who all fell in love with the same sailor and waited for his return from sea . . .

The Three Other Sisters runs this weekend onlyMarch 11th – 13th at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

March 15th,

Madison playwright Kurt McGinnis Brown’s new play Broken and Entered will make it to the Broadway Theater Center’s Skylight Bar and Bistro. Presented by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Broken and Entered is a comedy about a pair of brothers who make ends meet burglarizing neighborhood homes. The reading features Nicholas Harazin, Marti Gobel and Marcus Truschinski. The free reading is one-night only. It starts at 7:30pm

March 18th,

Bite Theatre opens its inaugural production: Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor!a series of short plays written by Robert Lawrence. The three shorts featured on the program include “Kraigslist,” “Titanic 2” and “Waiting for Paul.” A comprehensive preview runs in next week’s Shepherd.

Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor! Runs through March 27th at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

March 25th,

Local sketch comic Vince Figueroa debuts the ‘80’s retro comedy 8-Bit Warriora doubtlessly moving tale of a kid who wants to get the high score on Donkey Kong. Featuring live stage adaptations of classic cabinet arcade video games. This one sounds like a lot of fun. . .

8-Bit Warrior runs through April 11th at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View.

Starting April 15th

The Off The Wall Theatre presents Dale Gutzman’s Hamlin--a modern comic thriller based on the legend of the pied piper. Set in the modern world, Hamlin concerns itself with the “powerful and ruthless Hamlin family” as it deals with a terrible flu and the influx of rodents. The family tries desperately to keep control of the situation. Local theatre fixture Gutzman has a real opportunity to make something memorable here. Pairing the pied piper story with a modern setting could be remarkably interesting. And working directly with an ensemble that has been working together for quite some time should make for a really good show taylor-made for the space.

Hamlin runs through April 25th at the Off The Wall Theatre.