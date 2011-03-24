The Smell Over Our Head In Racine

×

It may not be profoundly deep, but Michele Lowes The Smell of the Kill is an exceedingly appealing comedy that came and went all too quickly in a recent Renaissance Theaterworks production. Racines Over Our Head Players offers another opportunity to see Lowes strikingly witty script. The story centers around three women who have the opportunity to free themselves from marriage due to an incident involving a walk-in freezer.

The real challenge of a comedy like this is to make the women seem sympathetic even though they are clearly contemplating . . . well . . . at least intentional manslaughter if nothing else. Renaissance brought the concerns of these characters to the stage with a great deal of grace. Now its OOHPs turn.

Over Our Head Players production of The Smell of the Kill runs March 25th  April 10th at the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. For reservations, call 262-632-6802.