The Smell Over Our Head In Racine

It may not be profoundly deep, but Michele Lowes The Smell of the Kill is an exceedingly appealing comedy that came and went all too quickly in a recent Renaissance Theaterworks production. Racines Over Our Head Players offers another opportunity to see Lowes strikingly witty script. The story centers around three women who have the opportunity to free themselves from marriage due to an incident involving a walk-in freezer.
The real challenge of a comedy like this is to make the women seem sympathetic even though they are clearly contemplating . . . well . . . at least intentional manslaughter if nothing else. Renaissance brought the concerns of these characters to the stage with a great deal of grace. Now its OOHPs turn.
Over Our Head Players production of The Smell of the Kill runs March 25th April 10th at the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. For reservations, call 262-632-6802.