Smithereen Presents SPIKE HEELS

Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels debuted in 1990. The premise starts off quite familiar. A struggling writer and college professor takes in a working-class girl to teach her the proper ways of middle class society. Naturally, he falls for her. Sounds a bit like Educating Rita with shades of My Fair Lady and that sort of thing until you hear the rest of it . . . the professor's hot shot lawyer friend also falls for her in a more aggressively sexual way. When the lawyer's ex enters the picture, I can imagine it gets pretty complicated.

This is a very early work from the playwright responsible for Bad Dates , Omnium Gatherum and Mauritius. It takes the stage of The Underground Collaborative next month in a Smithereen production.

Smithereen's production of Spike Heels runs April 18th - 27th. All shows start at 7:30 pm. For tickets and more visit Smithereen online.