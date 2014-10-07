Snow White For Kids at Schauer Center

The ending to the original German version of Snow White is exceptionally disturbing. The Germans’ Sneewittchen has the evil queen with the magic mirror being shoved into hot iron shoes and forced to dance around until she died. Not exactly a pretty picture and certainly not the sort of thing that I would tell me own 3-year-old daughter. Times have changed since the early 19th century when Grimms' Fairy Tales was originally published.

Later on this month, the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in Hartford presents a family-friendly modern version of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs. Part of the “ West Bend - The Silver Lining Family Series