Snowdance to include time travel UTI comedy by Neil Haven

At the beginning of the month, Over Our Head Players announced which shorts would be included on its latest installment of the Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival. It\'s an annual program of comic sketches. The program listings include a rather bizarre-looking sketch that had been accepted by the selection committee from none other than Neil Haven of Who Killed Santa fame. Here\'s the complete selection from the press release:

\" The Possethsion by Ron Burch, Los Angeles, California

Ted and Becky’s teenage daughter is possessed by Sethamungus, a demon from the ninth level of hell.

The Best Laid Plans by Neil Haven, Whitewater, Wisconsin

Lust, time travel, and a painful UTI collide.

Workin’ on the Railroad by Mark Harvey Levine, Pasadena, California

Clem has been working “all the livelong day” when he discovers someone’s in the kitchen with Dinah.

The Maltese Walter by John Minigan, Framingham, Massachusetts

Mild-mannered accountant Walter confesses his superhero identity.

Mackerel Sky by Christian Neuhaus, Madison, Wisconsin

A sure sign of impending doom? It’s raining mackerel

The Penis Play by Toby Scales, New York, New York

Charles is on a blind date but his mind is elsewhere and his penis is singing.

Cabin Pressure by William Sikorsky, Birchwood Village, Minnesota

The airplane has been boarded, but the cell phones are not silenced, yet.

A Point of Honor by Nicholas Thurkettle, Huntington Beach, California

In a vaguely medieval banquet hall, chivalry and stupidity collide.

Don’s School of Dance by Joe Thompson, Madison, Wisconsin

Don and Granville are an unlikely pair to teach aspiring dancers. \"

The 2014 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival runs January 31st through March 2nd. For more information, visit Over Our Head online.

