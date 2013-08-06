Snowdance Looking For Shorts

×

Over Our Head Players' annual Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival returns early next year with another five-week festival beginning January 31st of 2014. OOHPs is looking for script entries for next year's festival.

What they're looking for is comic sketches. Short comedic bits that don't require elaborate costuming or sets that are no longer than ten minutes long. From the press release:

"Rules for the Snowdance Comedy Competition, which is open to everyone without age or geographic restriction, are relatively simple. In summary, competition is open to unpublished, 10 minute or shorter comedies free of royalty and copyright restrictions. Musicals, adaptations, and translations will not be considered. One entry per playwright, postmarked by November 1, 2013. The writer’s name, address, phone number, and e-mail address should be included on the title page and only the title page. The title page should also include a cast list and a one- to three- sentence synopsis of the play. Plays can have a cast of one to five characters; plays should be easily staged, avoiding elaborate set requirements. Submit one typed manuscript in standard format, securely bound. Complete rules are posted on the theatre website at www.overourheadplayers.org. Any questions can be directed to Rich Smith via the box office, at (262)632-6802, or by e-mail atsnowdance318@gmail.com. Scripts will not be returned. "

For more information on Snowdance and Over Our Head Players, visit them online.