Snowdance Is Open For Submissions

It's expected to reach a high of 82 degrees the day this gets posted. It's been a very, very hot summer. It's been humid. The Over Our Head Players are looking ahead to far colder days as they open their doors for script submissions in this coming winter's Snowdance 10-minute Comedy Festival.

Slated to hit Racine's Sixth Street Theatre on January 28th of next year, the latest installment of the relatively long-running series will run for five weeks. The entire program will be run some 20 times over the course of that time. Audience members vote for their favorites. At the end of the festival, the winning entry gets $300. $100 each go to second and third place winners. In order to have a chance at the prizes, of course, the script has to be accepted in the first place.

The Over Our Head Players will be accepting submissions now through November 1st. The Players will be looking at unpublished, un-produced work that isn't burdened by any copyright or royalty restrictions.

From the press release:

“The writer's name, address, phone number, and e-mail address (if applicable) should be included on the title page and only the title page. The title page should also include a cast list and a one- to three- sentence synopsis of the play. Plays can have a cast of one to five characters; plays should be easily staged, avoiding elaborate set requirements. Submit one typed manuscript in standard format, securely bound.”

Submissions should be mailed to:

SNOWDANCE

C/O Sixth Street Theatre

318 Sixth Street

Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Submissions will not be returned. Full submissions guidelines will be available at Over Our Head Players' website.

Further questions can be addressed to Rich Smith at 262-632-6802 or by email at: snowdance318@gmail.com