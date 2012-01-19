Snowdance Sketch Comedy Fest List

×

Just as I prepare to head out to the new play festival at Carte Blanche Studios, I notice Racine’s Over Our Head Players have announced the shorts they will be performing on the festival. Here’s a look at the shorts that will be competing for the $300 cash prize at this year’s Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival.

The Gift Of Rift by Evan Allgood from Virginia. A domestic Christmas morning sketch featuring some “surprisingly frank parents.”

And What a Damn Fine Morning It Is by Trace Crawford from Ohio. Something regarding a morning flurry of consumerism.

Datenav by Gary J. Dooley of England. Advanced dating technology. Could it be dating GPS?

The Zombie Aesthete by Alex Dremann of Pennsylvania. Oh look: More zombie humor.

Would You Like to Buy Some Cookies? By Helen T. May of Racine. Girl Scouts selling cookies. Clearly a decent source of comedy.

Popular with the Tourists by Christopher Morse of California. A visit to New York, but where is the mugging?

The Right Stuff by Stephen Peirick is Missouri. Three women discuss waiting in line for tickets in their youth.

Strip Polka by Gretchen Elizabeth Smith of Texas. What is the world coming to when we in Wisconsin have to resort to importing our polka humor from Texas?

Open to Interpretation by Joe Thompson of Madison. Evidently a mime sketch from Madison.

Number Speak Man by Stanley Toledo of California. The comedy of drama in a café.

The 2012 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival runs January 27th – February 26th at the 6th Street Theatre in Racine. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802.