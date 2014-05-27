Sondheim In Summer

Sousltice Theatre opens the summer next week with a production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a New York Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendary Ziegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fictitious group of performers reuniting in an old Broadway theater that has been schedule for demolition.

Soulstice is a really intimate venue for musicals. The space is, however, big enough to allow the music some space to resonate as well. The cast includes Laura Monagle, Stephen Pfisterer, Liz Norton and David Ferrie.

Soulstice Theatre’s production of Follies runs June 6 through 21. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800. For more information, visit Soulstice Theatre online.