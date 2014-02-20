Songs for a New World With First Stage

×

×

When Jason Robert Brown created Songs for a New World, he didn't want to write a musical. And he didn't want to write a song cycle. What he wrote was kind of a hybrid between the two about the moment of decision--kind of that point where potentiality becomes something. SO it's a really good choice for a group of students.

Thomas J. Novak is directing a production of the musical theatre piece for First Stage Young Company.

The cast for the production includes: Max Bahneman from Menomonee Falls; Gena Davis from Hartland; Selena Deer from New Berlin; Mari Duckler from Mequon; Caroline Fossum from Grafton; Conlan Ledwith from Franksville; Max Pink from Milwaukee; Stefan Romero from Pewaukee; Lydia Stevenson from Saukville; Cole Winston from Hartland.

The musical director for the program is the talented Colleen Schmitt. The show is intended for ages 8 and up.

The show runs March 14th- 16th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. Tickets can be purchased through the box office at 414-267-2961.