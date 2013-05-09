Sonnet Slam For Optimist's Theatre on Monday

×

Free Shakespeare in the park does not come cheap. There are royalties to be paid. The author's kind of a control freak and he's only available during certain times of the day by Ouija board. All of the empty space at the venue has to be catalogued and notarized. And then there are the rehearsals and the actors and things . . . it can get kind of expensive.

In the interest of covering some of those expenses, Optimist Theatre is hosting a sonnet slam next week Monday. The scheduled sonnet performers include actors Todd Denning and Kristin Hemmargen as well as RadioMilwaukee's Marcus Doucette and "a host of other Milwaukee celebs."

Taking place from 8pm - 11pm on Monday May 13th at Transfer Pizza on 101 West Mitchell Street, the event is a fundraiser with three distinct sonnet sessions. attendees can sign-up to compete in one of the sessions. Tickets are $35 per person. 100% of ticket sales go to support free Shakespeare in the park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Optimist Theatre online.