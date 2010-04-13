Soulstice Captures ‘Steel Magnolias’

×

Directing a qualityshow on a small scale requires a balancing act. For many local theaterdirectors, the biggest challenge comes in knowing the best way to make use oflimited resources. With Soulstice Theatre’s production of Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias, Jeffrey S. Berensdeftly balances all of the elements in a humble studio theater to vividlycapture some very affecting drama.

The tiny studiospace at the Marian Center houses a set (designed by Mark E. Schuster)filled with details that render a convincing mid-1980s hair salon in Louisiana. The frontseats flank a waiting area decorated with magazines from the era. And SharonSohner’s costuming firmly establishes the play in the mid-’80s.

Harling’s distinctblend of humor and drama appears as the cast of characters settles into thesalon. You won’t catch much in the way of Louisiana accents. Instead of demandingperfection in speaking styles (an effort that doubtlessly would sound forced),Berens focused the efforts of the cast on building the kind of connection thatdraws an audience into the drama.

Kelly Simon isirresistibly charming as Shelby, a diabetic whose pregnancy goes directlyagainst the recommendation of her doctor and the concerns of her mother (playedwith touching emotion by Margaret Casey). The rest of the cast completes anemotionally engaging picture of small-town life, including a very charismaticperformance by Katie Lyn Hardt as Truvy, the owner of the salon where it all happens.

Soulstice Theatre’s Steel Magnolias runs through April 24 at the Marian Centerfor Nonprofits.