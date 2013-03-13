Soulstice Fundraiser

×

It's not often that a first-run film is presented to raise funds for local theatre, so this is pretty cool: the Times Cinema will be hosting a fundraiser for Soulstice Theatre this coming Wednesday.

They're hosting a screening of Oz the Great and Powerful as a fundraiser for Soulstice. Tickets are $50--$25 of which will go directly to the Soulstice Theatre. That $50 admission includes: a ticket to see the #1 movie in America right now, popcorn, a beverage ticket, and a warm buffet.

The fundraiser screening takes place on Wednesday, March 13th. (Yes, that's tonight.) Doors open at 6pm. That hi-def black and white Disney title card for the movie hits the screen at 7pm accompanied by Danny Elfman's score. The Times Cinema is located at 5906 West Vliet Street. For reservations, call 414-481-2800. For further information, visit Soulstice online.