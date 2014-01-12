Soulstice, God and DREAM

×

Woody Allen's God opens with an actor and a writer trying to come up with an ending for a play. Everything spins off from there. It's set in Ancient Greece, but only kind of. Really irreverent and a great deal of fun. Soulstice Theatre opens the show in just a few days.

For the upcoming Soulstice Theatre production of God, Soulstice is partnering with the local nonprofit organization Operation Dream--an organization dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth in Milwaukee. The disciplines that they're focussing on are pretty comprehensive--nutrition, stability, community involvement. There's a lot going on here. There's no one way to improve the lives of those in need of stability. It needs to come from a more comprehensive look at the way people interact with each other and the world around them. Just as Woody Allen is grappling with the universals in God , so too is Operation Dream. I think it's a nice synthesis. ALways great to see Soulstice supporting organizations like this.

God opens January 24th. For more information about God, visit Soulstice online.

More information about Operation DREAM is available on their website.