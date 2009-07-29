Soulstice Presents The Last Musical in July

With five musicals opening this month, July has been kind of a heavy month for musical theatre. Soulstice Theatre opens the last musical of the month on July 31st as it presents its production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice favorite Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The musical theatre re-telling of the ancient myth of Joseph features Steve Pfisterer in the title role, with Josh Perkins in the role of The Pharoah.

Perkins, Pfisterer and three other core cast members are joined by a large cast of students from Soulstice Theatre’s Arts School (STArS.) Each of the adults in the show has a student in the program that they help to mentor. As is the case with every Soulstice production, an appropriate charity has bee nchosen to give a portion of the ticket revenue to . . .in this case, it’s the Make A Wish Foundation.

The show runs July 31st through August 15th, with a special pay-what-you-can preview night on July 30th. All shows are performed in the gymnasium at the Marian Center for Non-Profits.