Soulstice’s Meeting of the Minds

It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act in history shows up to hang out as well in comedian Steve Martin’s hilarious Picasso at the Lapin Agile .

Of course, producing the play includes quite a few challenges. Not the least of which is bringing some familiar historical figures to life on stage. In casting for its production, Soulstice Theatre seems to have found an interesting blend of talent.

Frequent Soulstice stage talent Josh Perkins will play a young, extremely charismatic Pablo Picasso. Brian Myers takes the part of Einstein. Also quite charismatic, Myers is given the challenge of bringing the definition of scientific genius to the stage. Steve Pfisterer plays something of a time traveler as a man designated elsewhere as the king of rock ’n’ roll. He’s there to let Picasso and Einstein know just how monumental their work will be.

The nature of creativity and genius are explored in this thoroughly enjoyable script. There should be quite a bit of impressive work around the edges of the production as well. Joining the three principles mentioned above are Liz Mistele, Shannon Tyburski and other talents.

Soulstice Theatre’s production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile runs Nov. 7-23 at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For tickets, call 414-481-2800 or visit soulsticetheatre.org.

Theater Happenings

Marquette University Theatre presents the story of a group of maladaptive men living together in a group home. It finds tender humor in the dysfunction in everyone. The Boys Next Door , a comedy that can be an interesting challenge for any cast, runs Nov. 7-17 at the Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504.

Theatre Gigante welcomes David Gaines in his show A Little Business at the Big Top , running Nov. 14-16 at UW-Milwaukee’s Kenilworth Studio 508 Theater. The program also features Malcolm Tulip’s The Scottish...Play , a doubtlessly whimsical take on Macbeth featuring performances by the seasoned talents of John Kishline and Gigante co-founders Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson. For tickets, visit gigantebigtop.brownpapertickets.com.