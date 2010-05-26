Soulstice’s Unspeakably Beautiful Love Song

×

The complexities of romance and the human psyche areexplored with striking insight in John Kolvenbach’s 2008 comedy Love Song. Co-directed by Char Manny andJosh Perkins, Soulstice Theatre’s production of the play deftly draws outKolvenbach’s complexities in an intimate staging at the Marian Center.

Jason Thompson stars as Beane, a socially autisticgentleman who values simplicity above all else. He keeps his possessions to aminimum and keeps mostly to himself. As the play opens, we see the walls of histiny apartment closing-in on him. Thompson has a captivating vulnerabilityabout him that is thrown into disarray when his apartment gets broken into by aviolently excited burglar named Molly, played with explosive, emotionallyrevolutionary passion by Liz Mistele. Mistele has perfect poise for this kindof comically poetic drama.



Molly is the exact opposite of Beane.Naturally, Beane and Molly fall in love. The change that overcomes Beane causesconsiderable concern from his sister Joan (Jillian Smith) and her husband Harry(Matthew Michaelis.) Though they don’t play the roles nearly as straight,stuffy and conservative as the script seems to be leaning toward, Smith andMichaelis make for a charming married couple with a temperament that cleverlycontrasts against the wild energy of the Beane and Molly dynamic.





The poetry in Kolvanbach’s dialogue soundsremarkably natural as it respires through the cast. Thompson is given someparticularly surreal bits of poetry to breathe and he manages to render themwith a staggering amount of emotional reality. As abstract and nonlinear as itcan all seem at times, Thompson gives it an earthbound delivery that isbreathtakingly natural. He shares a poetic duet with Mistele near the end ofthe play that is unspeakably beautiful.





Soulstice Theatre’s production of Love Song runs through June 5 at the Marian Centerfor Nonprofits.