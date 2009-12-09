Soulstice Successfully Compresses Shakespeare’s Complete Works

×

Staged in the cozy atmosphere of the fourth floorstudio space at the Marian Center for Nonprofits,Soulstice Theatre’s production of TheComplete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) provides a pleasant,informal evening of comedy. The Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) created thisfast-paced comic trek through most of Shakespeare’s plays more than 20 yearsago. While it lacks the sophistication of later RSC works like All the Great Books, it remains anentertaining night of comedy satirizing a literary legend.

Precisely how entertaining the show is depends onthe group of people putting it together. The ensemble assembled by Soulstice isa mixed group of people at various levels of talent and stage experience.Jillian Smith leads the cast inpoise and comic timing, most notably in the role of Hamlet at the end of theshow. Smith’s comic instincts carry the production through some of the script’sduller moments. Al Oldham similarly works at a high level, with an activeunderstanding of the language of improv. Young actress Kelly Simon lends charmto the comedy, as evidenced in moments when she’s interacting directly with theaudience. Michael Endter is charming in a completely different way, maintaininga level of pleasant smugness throughout the show. Josh Perkins brings anoff-center charisma to the ensemble, and Kurtis Witzlsteiner settled nicelyinto a comedic awkwardness for the production.

Soulstice Theatre’s The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) runs throughDec. 19 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits.