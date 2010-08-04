Soulstice Theatre Attempts to Master ‘Chess’

×

Roughly 25 yearsafter its debut, the ’80s musical Chess makesit to the stage as a period piece for the opening of Soulstice Theatre’s2010-2011 season. This ambitious production of the Cold War musical features agood-sized cast and dramatic period costuming.

Patrick Fennellyplays cocky American chess master Freddie Trumper, though with about 75% of theattitude the character demands. The arrogant man who plays games on and off theboard comes across a little flat in places, though Fennelly still manages tostrike a dramatic figure overall.





Freddie and hisentourage have made it to Bangkokfor a showdown against Russian chess master Anatoly Sergievsky (a charismaticBrian Myers). A suspicious incident during the match leads to a budding romancebetween Anatoly and Freddie’s second, Florence(played with admirable poise by Lisa Golda). There’s palpable chemistry betweenMyers and Golda. Sadly, the romance feels a tad forced simply because themusical gives the two characters such little time to develop a believableconnection. This is troublesome since the romance is central to the musical, asit is meant to illustrate the emotional end of the Cold War.





Difficulties withthe central romance aside, Soulstice does a remarkable job of delivering theinterpersonal drama of Chess.Occasionally the orchestra overpowers the lyrics, making them indecipherable,but the bass lessens for the more heartfelt songs, giving the tender moments achance to resonate.





Josh Perkins makes anotable supporting performance as the arbiter of the championship. His song inthe first act is one of the best musical moments in the production.





Soulstice Theatre’s Chess runs through Aug. 14 at the Marian Center’sAuditorium Theatre.