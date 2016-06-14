Soulstice Theatre Opens ‘The Secret Garden’

Soulstice Theatre paints a pleasantly melodic story with the musical theater adaptation of the popular coming-of-age novel The Secret Garden . First Stage Young Company member Claire Zempel is appealingly adventurous in the lead role of Mary Lennox—a girl who suffers the loss of her parents to cholera in India. She is sent off to her uncle’s place on a moor in England. On a small stage, the vast darkness of her uncle’s mysterious estate isn’t present, but Stephen Pfisterer’s charismatic brooding in the role of her uncle does much to establish the overall mood of the place. Ruth Engel Brown has an earthbound otherworldliness in flashbacks as his late wife, Lily.

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s story plays out in simple elegance as music dreamily washes through the narrative. The intimacy of the studio theater amplifies the very human end of the emotion without need for much elaborate detail in set or costuming. Mary’s world is populated by some endearing characters who serve to cast light onto her surroundings. Zempel makes memorable connections onstage with Tom Marks in the role of the faithful gardener Ben Weatherstaff, and with J.T. Backes as the charmingly wise Dickon. Child actor Seth Hoffman makes quite an impression as the fragile Colin, who is suffering from serious illness within the confines of the estate. Hoffman and Zempel hold the stage together quite well. Zempel smartly plays open honesty to Hoffman’s portrayal of a fragile, exiguous prince trapped in the brattiness of his own authority. It’s a fun dynamic brought to the stage by a couple of child actors in an enchantingly upbeat little musical.

The Secret Garden runs through June 25 at Soulstice Theatre, 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For tickets, call 414-481-2800 or visit soulsticetheatre.org.