Soulstice Theatre Opens Two Romantic Productions

Amidst a couple of Shakespeare openings and a new show with Milwaukee Chamber featuring the company’s Artistic Director C. Michael Wright, Soulstice Theatre opens its second romantic show in two weeks . . .

Tonight, the company opens intimate staging of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters that runs this weekend only at the Sheridan House in Cudahy. Featuring Mark Flagg and Char Manny, the romantic classic should be a fun, romantic evening in what will hopefully be the classiest place in Cudahy. Love Letters runs tonight (February 13th) and tomorrow night (Valentine’s Day.) Both shows are at 7:00pm.

The big romantic program opening next week runs a little closer to the theatre district. Pursuit of Love is a series of romantic shorts directed for Soulstice by local actress Debra Babich. A collaboration with Soulstice board member Mark Flagg’s Seat of Our Pants Theatre Troupe, Pursuit of Love features several short stories adapted to a reader’s theatre format, which should be really enjoyable in the cozy space of the 4th floor studio theatre at the Marian Center. Also featured on the program are “Out Into The Starry Night” and “A Lonely Impulse of Delight”--a pair of romantic shorts written by John Patrick Shanley (who many will remember from his acclaimed drama Doubt.) The ensemble features the Josh Perkins, Jason Thompson, Matt Michaelis, Stephanie Graham, Shemagne O'Keefe, Margaret Casey and Mark Flagg, all of whom have appeared with Soulstic before. Newcomers to the company include James J. Gallagher, Nasreen Ameri, Brian Myers and Liz Ahlstrom.

The show features minimal set and costuming, focusing the audience’s attention on its own imagination as the comedy is woven into the space by the ensemble, accompanied by piano and sound effects.

A portion of the ticket sales go to Literacy Services of Wisconsin

Soulstice Theatre’s Pursuit of Love runs February 18 -27 at the Marian Center for the Non-Profits on 3211 South Lake Drive. All shows are at 7:30pm.