Soulstice Theatre Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

The ever-sweet KellySimon, who has made a strong impression in recent Soulstice productions, formsthe emotional center of the play as Shelby, a pregnant woman with Type 1diabetes who struggles with the idea that her baby could end up with the samecondition. No stranger to Soulstice herself, Katie Lyn Hardt plays the witty,outspoken Truvy Jones, owner of the aforementioned salon, which is based out ofher home. Joining Soulstice for the first time, Sandra Stark plays the gossipyClairee Belcher. A perfect choice for the production, Stark has a great deal ofexperience on intimate stages. Sally Marks, who has appeared with MilwaukeeChamber, Sunset Playhouse and several other companies over the years, playsClairee’s unlikely friend Ouiser Boudreaux, the small Southern town’s wealthycurmudgeon. Soulstice board member Margaret Casey plays town social leaderM’Lynn Eatenton, and Allison Roth rounds out the cast as the na%uFFFDve new girl,Annelle Dupuy Desoto.
Soulstice Theatre’sproduction of Steel Magnolias runsApril 9-24 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. Aportion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Southeastern WisconsinChapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.