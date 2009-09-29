Soulstice Theatre’s Inspirational ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’

×

In an intimate theater located four stories abovestreet level, the lights rise on Matt Zembrowski behind a synthesizer. It’s theopening moment of Soulstice Theatre’s production of Tuesdays with Morrie. Zembrowski is playing journalist Mitch Albomas he tells the story of his relationship with his former college professor,Morrie Schwartz (Don Devona). Morrie, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateralsclerosisbetter known as Lou Gehrig’s Diseaseprovides wisdom and peace in theface of death during a series of conversations with Albom toward the end ofMorrie’s life. Albom wrote a book about this experience, which he later turnedinto a play with the aid of playwright Jeffrey Hatcher.

Between Morrie’s sense of humor and the tragedy he’sfacing, there’s a lot going on for a two-person drama. By mixing equal portionsof comedy, tragedy and inspiration, Albom and Hatcher’s theatrical script for Tuesdays with Morrie leaves the precisemood of the play up to each production. The Soulstice Theatre version, runningthrough Oct. 10 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits,aims more toward the inspirational end of the script.

Zembrowski has a charismatic stage presence, but hedoesn’t reach into the deeper conflicts of Albom’s character. Instead, hefocuses much of his energy on the character’s fascination with Morrie. Devona,who neither amplifies the darker end of Morrie’s affliction nor emphasizesMorrie’s unique sense of humor, is at his best when facing the reality of theillness. His performance brings across the profound sense of satisfaction thatcomes from seeing someone on the verge of death embracing life with open arms.