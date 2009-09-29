Soulstice Theatre’s Inspirational ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’

Between Morrie’s sense of humor and the tragedy he’sfacing, there’s a lot going on for a two-person drama. By mixing equal portionsof comedy, tragedy and inspiration, Albom and Hatcher’s theatrical script for Tuesdays with Morrie leaves the precisemood of the play up to each production. The Soulstice Theatre version, runningthrough Oct. 10 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits,aims more toward the inspirational end of the script.
Zembrowski has a charismatic stage presence, but hedoesn’t reach into the deeper conflicts of Albom’s character. Instead, hefocuses much of his energy on the character’s fascination with Morrie. Devona,who neither amplifies the darker end of Morrie’s affliction nor emphasizesMorrie’s unique sense of humor, is at his best when facing the reality of theillness. His performance brings across the profound sense of satisfaction thatcomes from seeing someone on the verge of death embracing life with open arms.