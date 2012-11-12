South Water Street Studios Live Radio

×

It's a Wonderful Life has had a long and prestigious life for what started out essentially as one man's Christmas card to a few of his friends. That people know about it at all is tribute to the kind of Hollywood dream most writers fantasize about.

In addition to numerous airing all over the country, the story of George Baily and company gets regular stagings this time of year as well . . . countless stagings. Though it's not exactly in any danger of surpassing A Christmas Carol in popularity, It's A Wonderful Life is ubiquitous enough to become something of a challenge to breathe new life into.

It is for this reason that David Cecsarini's staging of the classic story is kind of clear. In a Next Act Theatre original work, the story is staged as a live radio show. The stage of the theatre is made to resemble an old radio studio We're all present for an airing of the classic. Radio WHT has made a name for itself doing this kind of thing. It'll be interesting to see what Cecsarini has in mind that will lend this particular old-timey radio show its own style and personality.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play! runs November 15th - December 9th at Next Act's space on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-7780 or visit Next Act Online.