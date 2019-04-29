‘Spamalot’ Looks on the Bright Side of Life

× Expand Photo Credit: George Katsekes Jr.

A late April snowstorm seemed fitting for the "anything goes" philosophy of comedy troupe Monty Python, but it did not deter a near-capacity crowd from attending the Sunset Playhouse’s production of Spamalot.

Director Karl Miller has assembled a mix of veteran and young actors to tackle the farce that Eric Idle assembled as a stage production drawn largely from the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and other odd bits with occasional updated references. This warped legend of King Arthur opens with the cast’s ode to Finland. By the time they are corrected to England the evening’s modus operandi is in place. Sight gags, puns and witty wordplay fuel the performance.

As King Arthur gallops onstage, his faithful companion Patsy claps two halves of a coconut together to create the sound of hoofbeats. “Alms for the poor” becomes “Arms for the poor.” When a reading from a holy book goes on too long, King Arthur suggests the reader “Skip a bit.” And on cue he begins skipping.

Some of these gags we recognize a mile away. The Lady of the Lake’s attendants, known as the Laker Girls, are costumed in Los Angeles Laker cheerleader outfits. Others are subtler, like when The Lady in question (Hannah Esch) powerfully belts out “What Ever Happened to My Part.” The self-referential meta-lyrics knock down the wall between the diva and audience. Likewise, the location of the Holy Grail itself comes into play. But that would spoil the surprise.

When the Knights of the Round Table come upon a French castle, they plan to employ a Trojan Rabbit (instead of horse) to capture the fortress. When this fails miserably the rude French guard insults them and is joined by a band of French clichés including a mime, Inspector Clouseau, Marie-Antoinette and Napoléon.

Corey Richards’ King Arthur perfectly captures the aloof, lording behavior of his Royal Highness. Jacob Cesar as his faithful sidekick Patsy offers subtle, crafty reactions from shaking his head in disbelief each time the King hands him his horse’s “reins” to comically duetting as the self-absorbed King sings “I’m All Alone.”

Through May 12 at Furlan Auditorium, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.