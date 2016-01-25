Speakeasy Murders at Sunset This Weekend

× Expand Speakeasy Murders at Sunset

It’s a speakeasy in Chicago in the ’20s, but it’s also a theatre in Elm Grove this coming weekend. It’ll be at the Sunset, but it’ll start after sunset as it starts at 7:30 p.m. (Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday at Sunset. That's when the sun sets on Elm Grove.)

This might be confusing, but that’s what you expect out of a mystery, right? The Sunset Playhouse will be hosting its one-night-only fundraising murder mystery show The Speakeasy Murders this coming Saturday, Jan. 30. It’s set in a newly-re-opened speakeasy in Chicago in the roaring ’20s. It had been shut down since the previous Valentine’s Day when there was a murder at the place. It’s a big celebration. A grand re-opening. Everyone who is anyone will be there--including the guy who killed someone at the joint last February. It’s a fun premise. Brush-up your detective skills and get ready to go back to the ’20s for a fun, little evening’s mystery.

The Speakeasy Murders takes place at The Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, Jan. 30. For more information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.