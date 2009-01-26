Spiral Theatre Company To Move To Twin Cities

At the end of March, locally nomadic theatre group Spiral Theatre will wander away from Milwaukee, bound for the Minneapolis/St. Paul. The theatre group has restlessly moved across various stages in Milwaukee in recent memor. They have performed at a bewildering number of local stages this past couple of seasons having staged productions at:

--the MGAC

--the basement of the Brumder Mansion

--their own cozy, briefly-lived space on West National Avenue,

--Bucketworks

--and most recently Plymouth Church on the East Side.

Spiral performs two final shows this seasonits production of Torch Song Trilogya production described by Artistic Director Mark Hooker as having a post-apocalyptic set at Plymouth Church…opens February 6. A preview of the show appears in next week’s Shepherd-Express. Spiral’s last show is scheduled to be Die Mommie Die in March.

According to Spiral’s website, Hooker and Spiral producer David Berg are moving to Minneapolis as Berg has received a job offer there “that he could not refuse.” Next theatre season will be that much less warm without them.