Spiritual Sleuthing for Morning Star’s ‘Father Brown’

Fans of the PBS mystery series, “Father Brown” take note: the crime-stopping cleric is making an appearance of sorts, courtesy of Morning Star Productions. And just in time to solve the latest interactive whodunnit, The Return of Father Brown.

“The spiritual sleuth always solves his mysteries by using his keen understanding of human nature,” explains Morning Star’s Mary Atwood. “In our show, the audience becomes his assistants in solving the mystery.” Given the popularity of Morning Star’s first production A Father Brown Mystery two yeas ago at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, it was definitely time for him to return, this time to the scene of a potential crime.

A wealthy family has discovered a note stating that one of them is in danger. Who is the chosen victim? The would-be assailant? And can the crime be stopped? Based on the Seven Deadly Sins with “just a hint of ‘Gilligan’s Island,’” this interactive hunt tests everyone’s crime sleuthing abilities.

“We want to stress the audience participation in the interactive theater events we do,” emphasizes Atwood, adding, “for this show, it's part watching, part investigating, part touring a gorgeous 1880 Victorian mansion. And it's not only a critical thinking challenge, but fun too!”

The Return of Father Brown runs Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7 at The Inn at Pine Terrace, 351 E Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc. Audience members are required to wear face masks. For more information, visit MorningStarProductions.com or call: 414-228-5220, ext. 119.