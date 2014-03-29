In Spite of Thunder: The Macbeth Project With Wisconsin Lutheran College

×

Macbeth has got to be one of the most analyzed characters and one of the most analyzed plays in the history of the stage. It's been dissecting from every different angle imaginable. Next weekend, Wisconsin Lutheran College Theatre Department presents another angle on the ancient story with In Spite of Thunder.

the re-telling of the classic story cuts the cast down to 8 actors: 4 men and 4 women.

Wisconsin Lutheran College Assistant Professor of Theatre Simon Provan: "this is an ensemble show, with each member of the cast playing a witch at the beginning, end, and in various parts of the show, highlighting the internal struggle we face each day when it comes to choosing right or wrong choices. Along with that, there are four different pairings of Lord and Lady Macbeth, giving each cast member the opportunity to play this iconic roles. "

In Spite of Thunder: The Macbeth Project runs April 4th - 12th at the Raabe Theatre on 8800 West Bluemound Road. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 414-443-8802 or visit Wisconsin Lutheran College online.