The Splinter Group Does MR. MARMALADE

The Splinter Group will be opening its latest next week. It's a truly beautiful and crazily surreal piece called Mr. Marmalade. The offbeat comedy is about a little girl and her imaginary friend. Her imaginary friend just happens to be a high-powered white collar guy with a personal assistant who does cocaine. So y'know . . . it's more than a little weird. And it's dark, but it's a lot of fun.

I'd seen a production of this at UWM that introducedme to some really great actors in their program. This production has kind of a dream cast-- Karen Estrada plays the four-year-old girl who is the main character. Estrada is brilliant in child roles and she's really, really good with comedy, so this should be good for her. There's some brilliant comic talent backing her up here--Nate Press, who can work well in a variety of different comic situations. Bryce Lord has proven a great stage presence in comedy AND drama. EMily Vitrano was a great deal of fun in The Trailer Park Prophecies with the Splinter Group earlier this season. Also starring Zach Thomas Woods, Alejandra Gonzalez, and Jake Lesh. Jim Farrell directs.

The show runs April 4th - 19th at The Marian Center for Non Profits.

For ticket reservations, visit Splinter Group on Brown Paper Tickets.com.