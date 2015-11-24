Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’

Jim Farrell’s tale of choices, love and a little bit of magic

by

Inspiration for a play can come from anywhere and Splinter Group Theatre’s Artistic Director Jim Farrell has a unique story behind his piece, A Kiss For The Prize Tomato , which receives its first full production this December. “Many years ago I was driving through upstate New York (where I spent most of my childhood) and I came across a dilapidated vegetable stand with a homemade sign that said Carl’s Vegetable World,” says Farrell. “Inside was a family that was working the stand and selling vegetables. Something about them struck me. Something about the way they looked at you and something about the clothes they were wearing; their whole aura took me aback. I thought, ‘They’ve got secrets.’ They seemed like shamans. And I started wondering what their story was. So I went home and started writing.”

The show takes place on a farm where Emmy and her half-brother, Stick, grew up. Stick returns home for the first time in many years and the nature of the half-sibling’s connection, their feelings for each other and their fate are explored.

Splinter Group’s associate artistic director and director/sound designer for the show, Jake Brockmann, describes the story as one about choices and what a person does when at a crossroads. “ A Kiss For The Prize Tomato explores the unique bond between two people in love. While audiences may initially cringe at the taboo romantic connection between these two half-siblings, this play demonstrates the transcendent power of love,” Brockmann says. “Over the course of the play we see the pair confront seemingly insurmountable challenges, at times with a little magical intervention to facilitate connections across the barriers of time and space. Even in the strangest of circumstances, A Kiss For The Prize Tomato shows us that love is a powerful force.”

Brockmann adds, “I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to work with such an amazing cast. I know that the work they’re doing on stage will entertain and leave you with something to talk about. I can’t wait to see the reaction to this piece!” Featured are Megan Kaminsky, Claudio Parrone Jr., Emily Vitrano, Libby Amato, Rachael Zientek, Joe Picchetti and Max Williamson.

A Kiss For The Prize Tomato runs Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, 3211 S. Lake Drive. For tickets, call 414-935-2207 or visit splintergroup.brownpapertickets.com.

