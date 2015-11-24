Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’

Inspiration for a play can come from anywhere and Splinter Group Theatre’s Artistic Director Jim Farrell has a unique story behind his piece, A Kiss For The Prize Tomato , which receives its first full production this December. “Many years ago I was driving through upstate New York (where I spent most of my childhood) and I came across a dilapidated vegetable stand with a homemade sign that said Carl’s Vegetable World,” says Farrell. “Inside was a family that was working the stand and selling vegetables. Something about them struck me. Something about the way they looked at you and something about the clothes they were wearing; their whole aura took me aback. I thought, ‘They’ve got secrets.’ They seemed like shamans. And I started wondering what their story was. So I went home and started writing.”

The show takes place on a farm where Emmy and her half-brother, Stick, grew up. Stick returns home for the first time in many years and the nature of the half-sibling’s connection, their feelings for each other and their fate are explored.

Splinter Group’s associate artistic director and director/sound designer for the show, Jake Brockmann, describes the story as one about choices and what a person does when at a crossroads. “ A Kiss For The Prize Tomato explores the unique bond between two people in love. While audiences may initially cringe at the taboo romantic connection between these two half-siblings, this play demonstrates the transcendent power of love,” Brockmann says. “Over the course of the play we see the pair confront seemingly insurmountable challenges, at times with a little magical intervention to facilitate connections across the barriers of time and space. Even in the strangest of circumstances, A Kiss For The Prize Tomato shows us that love is a powerful force.”

Brockmann adds, “I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to work with such an amazing cast. I know that the work they’re doing on stage will entertain and leave you with something to talk about. I can’t wait to see the reaction to this piece!” Featured are Megan Kaminsky, Claudio Parrone Jr., Emily Vitrano, Libby Amato, Rachael Zientek, Joe Picchetti and Max Williamson.

A Kiss For The Prize Tomato runs Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits, 3211 S. Lake Drive. For tickets, call 414-935-2207 or visit splintergroup.brownpapertickets.com.

Theatre Happenings:

* Beautiful and Pointless , a “fun, silly, nonsensical evening” of rarely performed short plays by poet Frank O’Hara, comes to Theatre Gigante for one weekend only, Dec. 4-6. For tickets, call 414-961-6119 or visit theatregigante.org.

* SummerStage of Delafield presents A Christmas Concert featuring the gospel bluegrass band Narrow Road at Christ the King Church (1600 Genesee St., Delafield) on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 262-337-1560 or visit summerstageofdelafield.org.

* The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol —a classic masterpiece of 40 years—at the Pabst Theater Dec. 1-24. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

* Charles Dickens himself presents a platform reading of A Christmas Carol while the story is performed around him in John Jakes’ A Christmas Carol , coming to Sunset Playhouse’s Furlan Auditorium, Dec. 3-27. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

* Liz Shipe’s Upon a Midnight Clear is an exciting adventure featuring Jack Frost, Father Christmas, the Sandman and Krampus. Show runs Dec. 4-20 at Soulstice Theatre; for tickets, call 414-481-2800 or visit soulsticetheatre.org.

* Racine Theatre Guild stages Mary Poppins with songs from the beloved Disney movie as well as some new numbers by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Show runs Dec. 4-20. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org.

* Village Playhouse presents a holiday-themed showcase of short plays developed by The Young Person’s Playwriting Project participants. Santa’s Workshop runs Dec. 4-20 at Inspiration Studios. For tickets, call 414-207-4879 or visit villageplayhouse.org.

* In Tandem Theatre kicks off its holiday season with A Twisted Carol , by Mondy Carter, a brand-new musical comedy that spoofs the classic A Christmas Carol . Show runs Dec. 4-Jan. 3; for tickets, call 414-271-1371 or visit intandemtheatre.org.

* Waukesha Civic Theatre’s seventh rendition of Candy Cane Tales and Holiday Carols features songs, carols and characters in a series of vignettes that all ages are sure to enjoy. Show runs Dec. 4-20; for tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.