Spring Awakening in Late Fall

×

One of the most aggressively haunting musicals of the past ten or fifteen years, Spring Awakening feels very much like a show that could define an era in musical theatre. Of course, looking at what's very popular these days, (all those Broadway shows based on pop movies and so on) maybe not. Okay--rephrase: Spring Awakening feels very much like a show that I would like to see define the current era in American musicals. Yes, Next To Normal has a kind of dramatic resonance to it that is given greater prominence by being about those ends of upper class suburban existence that its audience might not otherwise be thinking about at a musical show, but Spring Awakening has kind of a universal energy about it that transcends the family problems of rich people . . . it's about the raw power of passion and human emotion under repression. Based on the play by by Frank Wedekind, Spring Awakening is a rock musical about coming of age in late 19th century Germany. Really interesting stuff. And it's really nice to see it being produced all over the place these days . . .

The latest production opens next month at Carroll University. The show runs November 22nd and 23rd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for alumnia/parents/seniors and free for any student with a valid ID. Because of the nature of the show, it's suggested for those 16 years and older only. For ticket reservations, visit Carroll online.