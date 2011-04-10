Square: MGAC Hosts a Stage Pornography

×

New shows continue to roll through Milwaukee stages this season. The latest is Ken Morgan’s Square, A Stage Pornography. The independently-produced show stars Joshua Devitt (Corpus Christi) as Thomas Pankrantz—a man who remains a college jock years after graduation. On a warm summer’s night, he gets a visit from Jondell Lovellen (Jenna Wetzel)—a girl he knew in he’s thought of as a square since grade school. She’s a successful engineer tired of people shunning her company. Tom Welcenbach directs.

As the press kit states, “He’s a pig. She wants pork. And two grade school acquaintances struggle to discover each other. Can This Be Lust?” Okay, so it doesn’t sound like a genius script, but it’s nice to see some width and depth to the diversity of work making it to local stages.

SQUARE: A Stage Pornography runs April 13th through 23rd at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center. For reservations, visit: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/162944.