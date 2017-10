Recently it has been announces that local actress/playwright/dramatist Liz Shipe is writing a new play for Theater RED. Bonny Anne Bonny is based on the life of pirate Anne Bonny. From the press release, “ In this fictional tale of her life, Anne Bonny sails the seas chasing adventure, treasure, and notoriety with her partner in piracy, Mary Reade, at her side. Featuring a cast of swashbuckling women.