St. Valentine at the Fringe

St. Valentine was a priest who was beheaded for performing marriages in 3rd century Rome. Evidently Rome didn’t want young people marrying. Nearly 2 millennia later, some people are still having difficulty getting married under the law. That’s progress.

This month, Chad Piechocki explores “a miracle, wedding and a beheading” as he explores the life of St. Valentine in what’s being referred to as a collage of love poetry, cut-and-paste storytelling and half-baked philosophical tangents. The piece is written and performed by Piechocki with special guests Cree Myles and D’Amato.

The show takes place Aug. 27 at 12:00 p.m. at the Todd Wehr Theatre as a part of Milwaukee Fringe Festival. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.