Stackner Cabaret’s Country & Western Show

Take one has-been country music star, then shake and stir up with his new perky, chirpy singing partner (all of six weeks) and you have the side splittin’ comedic concoction called The Doyle & Debbie Show . This high-energy parody of “old school” country western music duos opened at The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend. Er, make that the Nashville no-name dive that perfectly suits this imperfect, darling twosome.

Dyed-in-the-red white and blue quintessential redneck Doyle Mayfield is attempting to make a comeback and regain his once semi-cultish fame (think: country legend in his own mind). Having found his newest “third Debbie” six weeks earlier at a VFW post, the pair run through 16 original country music songs that could easily pass for the real torch and twang if not for the politically incorrect but hilarious titles and lyrics. Those printable here: “Barefoot and Pregnant,” “Blue Stretch Pants” and the finale, “Fat Women in Trailers.”

Credit creator Bruce Arntson for a clever send-up of what’s real and just so dang funny about these acts: excessive volume, garish costumes replete with rhinestones and the American flag, over-the-top sexist humor and an unshaken belief and passion for performing and storytellingâ€”key to the country music handbook.

Director JC Clementz once again showcases his inherent talents for musical parodies (he helmed the ’50s guy group parody, Forever Plaid , last Stackner season). But it is the extraordinary energy and diverse talents of Michael Accardo as Doyle and Erin Parker as Debbie that keep us laughin’ out loud for the hour and 45 minutes (including intermission).

Parodies walk the line between cheap imitation and over the topness. But Parker’s gorgeous singing voice, coupled with Arntson’s solid gold-plated country melodies, evoke the real thang, er, thing.

So, if you’re hankerin’ for a whole lotta funny to chug down with your jug a’ country, The Doyle & Debbie Show will fill you up and then some.

The Doyle & Debbie Show runs through Nov. 2 in the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For more tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.