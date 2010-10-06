A Stage Farce In Kenosha

×

With only one show opening-up in Milwaukee this weekend, there’s quite a lot opening up in the area next week . . . UWM, First Stage and Milwaukee Chamber all have shows opening next weekend. There’s also a comedy at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove . . .if that wasn’t enough, UW-Parkside opens its theatre season next weekend as well.

UW-Parkside Associate Professor of Theatre Lisa Kornetsky directs the Classic 18th Century Oliver Goldsmith comedy She Stoops To Conquer. Something of a comedy of manners, something of a romantic comedy, and something of a comedy of something more, the show was a big hit when it debuted in England a little over three years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. The comedy has since become a favorite of English lit courses on both sides of the Atlantic. The plot circulates around and arranged marriage and other somewhat farcical social difficulties.

UW-Parkside’s production of She Stoops To Conquer runs October 16th – 23rd on the campus of UW-Parkside at 900 Wood Road in Kenosha.