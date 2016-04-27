Staged Reading from Cedarburg Playwright Early May

It’s always nice to hear about a staged reading from a local playwright. When that staged reading happens to be staged by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, that means a cast of big-name local actors. Such is the case with their staged reading of Cedarburg playwright Michael Proft’s Faithless.

The cast includes a host of very experienced actors who have been featured in nearly every major theatre company in Milwaukee. James Pickering, Robert Spencer, Deborah Staples and Jonathan Wainwright comprise much of the cast. The director is a seasoned and talented actress in her own right . . . Mary MacDonald Kerr.

The play itself concerns an interview with Mary Baker Eddy. She founded Christian Science in Boston back in the late 19th century. The interview takes place only a few years before her death at the age of 89. One of the most recent figures to create an established modern Christian movement is given an intimate staging at the Skylight Bar & Bistro in the Broadway Theatre Center on 158 N. Broadway. The reading takes place free of charge on May 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. reading. Reservations for full table service are welcomed in advance by emailing skylight@getindulge.com or calling 414.291.3773.