Staged Reading with Hansberry-Sands

Parental concerns play out in a strange space as children become adults. Reality shifts a little and the truth evolves to accommodate. Wendell Etherly's The Inheritance explores the concerns of a mother who might not have told her son everything about his father. With the two getting back in touch with each other, things are bound to get complicated.

The play was only recently published. This month, Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company stages a reading of Etherly's new drama.

The reading takes place November 10th and 11th at the Wisconsin African American Women's Center on 3020 West Vliet St.

For tickets and further info, call 414-616-PLAY.