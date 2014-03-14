Staged Reading of Nick Firer's New Play

×

Nick Firer is looking for feedback. As winter officially slides into spring, Firer is hosting a staged reading of his new play. It's a history on Alexander the Great. Here's the description:

" The play itself centers around the relationship of two of Alexander's generals as they fight over the fate of his remains and legacy after his death, and remember key moments in their own relationships with their lost friend and king. "

Sounds interesting. The staged reading runs 7pm - 9pm (with a talkback afterwards.) It takes place Wednesday, March 19th at The Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.