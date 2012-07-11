Staged Reading Tonight with World's Stage

×

It's nice when summer can blossom with last-minute things here and there that get announced at the last minute. It's even better when I can personally make these shows as they usually end up being a bit fresher than that which has been planned-out well in advance. Too bad I can't make this one.

Tonight at 7:30 pm at Bucketworks on 706 South 5th Street, The World's Stage hosts a reading of Courtney Stirn's Professor Lonsdale. The show had previously shown-up without reference to any dates in World's stage programs as Project: "Working Title." Admission to the reading is free.

What's it about? I have no idea. The press release didn't give any indication of what the script was about. I'm guessing it has something to do with a college professor named Lonsdale . . . Stirn is sharing the "final draft," of the script tonight. The press release assures us that the script is "in excellent shape." How nice for the professor . . . been working out, has he? Well . . . the script has "received alot of wonderful acclaim from theatre professionals in Minnesota as well as [Stirn's] university, St. Olaf."

Okay, then . . . so the Professor comes recommended. The reading is being directed by Angela Fingard. The cast includes Jeff Kriesel, Robby McGhee, Amanda Carson, Andrew Parchman and Sam Martinson.

World's Stage's Artistic Director Gretchen Mahkorn: "I am personally excited about this project because I love this new idea of looking at the play writing process as a whole, and not only staging a reading of a new play - but bringing it full circle into an actual fully produced production. In that aspect - it makes this project unique."

It's an opportunity to see something that is nearing its final stages . . . the fully-staged production runs at the 10th street theatre July 26th - 29th. More information will be announced on that as it becomes available . . .