Star Wars Comedy Month

J.J. Abrams’ big-budget screwball Star Wars spoof The Force Awakens is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year. It comes out this month. Not to be outdone by Abrams’ wacky slapstick comedy, there are a couple of local groups staging Star Wars events coming to local stages that are also a tribute to one of the most influential trilogies in the history of cinema.

Star Wars Trivia Stew

I never end up liking these things. They never cover the kind of trivia that I like. I like the behind-the-scenes trivia on the series. Like the fact that Harrison Ford was the last to show-up for filming Return of the Jedi. (He’d arrived in a wheelchair. Everyone was panicking.) Or the fact that a tremendous amount of work and effort was put-in on trying to create a truly unique accent for the trade federation villains at the beginning of The Phantom Menace, but it just ended up sounding vaguely Asian. I find that sort of thing fascinating.

No telling what exactly to expect from this particular trivia show, but the guys running the show are Dave Bogan and Marshall Lee. They have experience both in the local theater scene and the U.S. military. So y’know...there’s that. Bogan and Lee’s Wing Ding Productions prides itself on being much more than one guy and a computer against the cold, unforgiving void of trivia. The show is hosted by Beth Lewinski, who is a tremendously astute comic talent. She has extensive experience doing stage comedy, which should make this a lot of fun. Wing Ding’s Star Wars Trivia Stew takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Lee’s Luxury Lounge.

Variety Hour Happy Hour Star Wars Holiday Special

Twas the night after the 25th and all through the long, long time ago in the shadow of a large, ominous clocktower south of downtown, (...that’s no moon ...) Nick Firer and company will host a Star Wars-themed sketch comedy variety show. From the official announcement:

“It's the day after Christmas, so wear your hangover sweatpants and join the Variety Hour crew and their slate of extra special guests. Old faces, new faces, and faces you'd rather not see!”

How can anyone still in town the evening of the 26th turn down a pitch like that?

Variety Hour Happy Hour Star Wars Holiday Special takes place Dec. 26 at 8:00 p.m. at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St.