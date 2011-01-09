State Fair Auditions (for Waukesha)

×

In a different era it probably would've been titled State Fair: The Musical! As the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein film musical State Fair debuted in 1945. Years later in 1962, it was first adapted for the stage. It's the story of the Frake family going to the Iowa State Fair. This week, the Waukesha Civic Theatre will be casting for its production of the classic musical, due to hit the stage in late March.

The Waukesha Civic Theatre has a relatively big stage and--suffice it to say, this is a very, very big musical. WCT is looking for 20 to 30 men and women ages 20 and up. (The website lists this as “20 to adult.”) It's also looking for between 8 and 16 kids. It's a state fair. Lots of people go to the state fair. And it's a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Sounds interesting and a really good opportunity for people looking for stage experience.

Auditions run from 5pm to 1pm tonight (January 9th,) 7:30-10pm Monday (the 10th,) and 6:30pm – 8pm on Tuesday (the 11th,) Callbacks (if necessary) are on the 13th.

The show runs March 25th through April 10th. For more information, call the WCT business office at: 262-547-4911.