More Stations of the Cross, Poetry and Wine

Boulevard Theatre’s Stations of the Cross is a savvy comedy that combines the comic appeal of waiting tables with the comedy of Catholicism. Written by Beth Monhollen, the show has debuted to a very successful run with the Boulevard, behaving exactly the way savvy, appealing comedies do: it’s sold out of numerous performances.

Knowing a good thing when they see it, the Boulevard has once again extended the show’s run . . . unfortunately, they’ve only been able to extend it by a single performance. The additional performance is Thursday May 28th at 7:30 pm. Yes, the show runs a bit longer than that. (It’s is currently scheduled to close on May 30th) but all of the subsequent performances have been sold out since last Sunday.

The Monday after the show closes (That’s June 1st,) Boulevard hosts its annual fundraiserVintage Verse and Vanilla. It’s a mini block party featuring readings by Ruth Schudson, Dan Mooney, David Flores, Beth Monhollen, Nigel Wade, Michelle Waide and myself. Those generous enough to donate $40 to the Boulevard are encouraged to stop by and help the Boulevard through another season. There will be appetizers, wine and a silent auction in the nearby vacancy once held by Schwartz’s books. The evening begins at 5:30 pm .