Stephen Lang in BEYOND GLORY

×

Stephen Lang is the kind of actor you kind of wish actually served in the military. He's got a very commanding screen presence. And though he's played a lot of different roles over the years, he's probably best known for playing military in TV and movies. I would make the case that he was the only good thing about James Cameron's derivative sci-fi trinket Avatar . He's played military officers in Terra Nova and The Men Who Stare At Goats . He's played Abraham Lincoln and George Washington (in separate projects,of course…) He's got a very authoritative discipline onscreen.

Next month, he brings that authority to the stage at the Marcus Center in Beyond Glory . It's a one-man show about 8 men who had received the Medal of Honor. Stephen Lang tells the story of those who had received the nation's highest military award in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Not only recognizing the efforts of those who have served in the armed forces, the show is also providing financial support. A portion of the proceeds from all tickets purchased with be donated to The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative.

Beyond Glory is performed locally one night only, November 11th at 7:30 pm at Uihlein Hall in the Marcus Center. For ticket reservations, visit the Marcus Center online.