Stephen Parr As Dickens in DR. MARIGOLD

Charles Dickens comes to the Oconomowoc Arts Center this month in the form of a single-actor show performed by Stephen Parr. This month, Parr takes the stage of the OAC's Little Theatre performing as Dickens in Dr. Marigold's Prescription.

The story of a man selling cure-alls with the aid of his disabled daughter is another fascinating look at Dickensian England, With a seasoned actor like Parr, this could be an engrossing evening's performance.

Dr. Marigold’s Prescription runs for two performances only: October 18th and 19th. Both performances start at 7:30pm. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling the box office at 262-560-3172. For more information, visit the OAC online.